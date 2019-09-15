Our Lady of Mercy Community Outreach Services is celebrating their 30-year milestone on Saturday

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Our Lady of Mercy Community Outreach Services Inc. is celebrating their 30-year milestone on Saturday.

In honor of their work, OLMCOS is hosting a community oyster roast on Saturday, September 21st at their John’s Island location (1684 Brownswood Rd., Johns Island). From 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. you can enjoy local oysters, BBQ, and Lowcountry fixings.

There will also be live music from Emerald Empire, yard games and beer from Low Tide Brewing.

Tickets are $35 for adults, $10 for kids ages four to 12 and free for children three and under.

Our Lady of Mercy Outreach is a non-profit that has become a staple within the Sea Islands and downtown Charleston communities.

Our Lady of Mercy Outreach is dedicated to addressing the root causes of poverty and creating systemic change by providing basic and emergency resources, education and health programs to those living on James, Johns and Wadmalaw Islands and Eastside downtown Charleston.

This year alone nearly 7-thousand people were impacted through Our Lady of Mercy Outreach’s services and programs, making this the most of any year in history.