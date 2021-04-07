Outback Steakhouse hiring event for all hourly positions

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Outback Steakhouse is looking for workers to start a career in their Charleston restaurants.

The three-day hiring event started Tuesday, April 6th and will continue Thursday, April 8th, and Saturday, April 10th. Hiring will take place both online through virtual interviews and onsite at your local restaurant.

All hourly positions are available including servers and line cooks with start dates for positions being late April.

Thursday, April 8th

Onsite Interview: 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.

Virtual Interview: 10:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.

Saturday, April 10th

Onsite Interview: 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.

For more information, visit bloominbrands.com or schedule a virtual interview here.