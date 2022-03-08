CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Carolina Panthers owner David Tepper has paused construction on the team’s $800 million practice facility in Rock Hill, South Carolina citing concerns over a lack of funding from the city needed to complete the project’s infrastructure.

Tepper has invested $170 million into the project, according to a statement from a spokesman for Tepper Sports and Entertainment on Monday.

In the statement, it says TSE has “been unable to contribute the agreed-upon investment to fund the construction of the public infrastructure.”

The practice facility was set to open in 2023.