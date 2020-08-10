Parents concerned with COVID-19 cases at The Citadel, schools says numbers being reported accurately

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A group of citadel parents are sharing their concerns over coronavirus cases at the school.

They believe there are more cases than are being reported via the schools official COVID-19 tracker on their website.

The group of parents, who wish to remain anonymous, contacted News 2 with their concerns the day before nearly 700 freshman cadets, or knobs, reported to the military college to start the school year. These students joined many cadets who were already on campus including student-athletes.

As of Monday, The Citadel reported 18 active COVID-19 cases and 42 recovered.

The parents claim that upperclassmen cadets say the numbers are actually higher. A Citadel leader, Colonel John Dorrian, says that claim is not true.

“We’ve got fourteen active cases and we’re gonna continue to keep that updated so people understand what’s happening,” said Col. Dorrian, the VP of Communications and Marketing at The Citadel.

All cadets must be tested either before or upon arrival to campus. Staff and faculty are also encouraged to get tested.

If a cadet does test positive, they are quarantined in accordance with CDC guidance and in consultation with medical experts at MUSC.

The Citadel has an infirmary on campus and 132 beds that can be used for quarantining individuals if necessary.

The group of parents released a statement that says in part:

The Citadel’s efforts with cleaning, requires mask, etc., have consistently remained one step behind the rapidly spreading virus.

“We think that the measures that we’ve put in place, there’s an extensive effort, it’s worth the effort in order to enable people to get that high-value experience you get from coming to The Citadel,” said Col. Dorrian.

The Citadel updates their COVID-19 tracker Monday through Friday. The tracker as well as other information about what the military college is doing to keep people on campus safe can be found here.