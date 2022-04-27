NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Parents who are shaken up after a shooting at a youth baseball game are demanding answers from North Charleston city leaders to put more safety measures in place.

There are still no arrests made in the shooting and a dozen of parents had their chance to talk to city leaders face to face.

North Charleston Mayor Keith Summey says there will be more safety measures at Pepperhill Park, but parents and coaches say they don’t feel like it is enough.

“It’s a miracle no one got shot, it really is,” says Jordan Haumschild, an Assistant Coach for a youth softball team.

Mayor Summey says he is working to bring a feeling of safety back to Pepperhill Park.

“We are not going to allow our young people and children to not have the opportunity to not participate in sports. We will do whatever it takes to make it happen,” says Mayor Summey.

Haumschild was coaching his softball team when the shooting took place and says he and his team were right next to where it happened.

“My girls were in the parking lot when it happened. My 15U softball team was in the parking lot, dodging bullets bouncing off cars,” he says.

Haumschild says he is upset about the lack of communication from police during the incident.

“When the cops showed up, not one of them asked if my girls are ok. They treated like tag them bag them move along,” he says.

Mayor Summey says he hears the parent’s concerns and says moving forward starts with more officers, cameras, and precautions.

“Every outdoor sport we have we will have a police officer at those games. It is a shame we have gotten to that point,” says Mayor Summey.

Some parents say even with these measures they will not be back to play at Pepperhill Park.

“It’s not a lack of love for the game, it’s for a lack of security for my kids. It’s the fact that if they hear a loud sound in the parking lot during the game, they are going to be constantly looking over their shoulder. Maybe in the future,” says Haumschild.

There is currently a $13,000 reward for any information that leads to an arrest in this case. Games at Pepperhill Park have been canceled for the rest of the week.