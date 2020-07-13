Parents looking into alternative learning methods while school districts plan for future

MT. PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Some parents are taking the decision of where their kids will learn into their own hands as school districts debate whether in-person classes will resume in the fall.

Some Lowcountry families say their kids will be learning from home, including one Mt. Pleasant mom, Melissa McCully, who has already started homeschooling her kids.

“We just decided to take a leap,” said McCully.

That leap is homeschooling four of her school-aged kids ranging from seven to 13 years old.

She started the “fall semester” a few weeks back.

“We thought if we did this we wanted to be able to set the pace for the learning and have some control over content,” said McCully.

Fortunately for the McCully family, Melissa and her husband have the resources to do all of the teaching themselves.

Other families, not so equipped, are turning to tutors.

“I think tutoring is something that would definitely be beneficial at this point,” said Jeannie Fox, a Wando High School teacher.

Fox moonlights as a tutor and thinks the demand will increase in the fall.

“Even tutoring not being what we traditionally think of as that one on one but maybe doing small groups of like three to five with a teacher from a specific discipline to really help fill in those gaps from virtual learning,” she said.

As for McCully and the big task ahead of her, she says she’s just trying to give some consistency after seeing how the abrupt closures in the spring affected her kids.

“They see the benefit because they don’t want the anxiety either,” said McCully. “They don’t want the unknown.”

There are three options for homeschooling in South Carolina so families can choose which works best for them.

More information on homeschooling can be found at the SC Department of Education’s website.