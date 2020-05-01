Parks reopen across Charleston with restrictions

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The decision to reopen the City of Charleston Parks was announced Thursday night, but city officials said they’ve been working on the reopening for the past two weeks.

Jason Kronsberg, the Director of the Parks Department for the City of Charleston says it was with the assistance of the police department, the code enforcement department, the department of traffic and transportation and the recreation department that the city came to the agreement to reopen most parks.

Those parks remaining closed are Northbridge Park, Demetre Park, and all dog parks as the city says they promote more congregation than recreation. The remaining, began ‘phase 1’ of their reopening Friday morning.

So our recreation facilities are not open, restrooms are not open, dog parks are not open, that’s to get things started off. Jason Kronsberg, Director of Parks Department, City of Charleston

The phases will assist with allowing staff to return to the parks, as they have been operating with less than 50% of personnel.

As for how the city plans to enforce social distancing, Kronsberg says it does not involve fines. Rather, it’s an Educational Enforcement approach.

We will have staff throughout the park, just kinda if they see things or if people are gathering to just a gentle educational enforcement, just asking people to disperse. Jason Kronsberg, Director of Parks Department, City of Charleston

Going on to note what exactly they are enforcing…

We’re asking people not gather, no picnicking, no using playground equipment, no using exercise equipment that may be out in the park, so it’s really about exercising and keeping moving. Jason Kronsberg, Director of Parks Department, City of Charleston

Kronsberg noted that parks are owned by everyone, and it’s important to enjoy the natural settings that we are so lucky to have around us.

