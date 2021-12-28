Parole terminated for man convicted for killing Michael Jordan’s father in Lumberton NC

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW/WCBD) — A man sentenced to life in prison for the 1993 first-degree murder of Michael Jordan’s father will have his case reviewed again for parole in 2023.

Larry M. Demery was one of two men convicted of killing James Jordan in Lumberton, North Carolina.

The decision comes after the announcement of Demery’s pending 2024 release.

Demery became eligible for parole due to the Mutual Agreement Parole Program, a three-way deal between the commission, the division of prisons, and the offender. However, that agreement has been “terminated,” according to the North Carolina Post Release Supervision and Parole Commission.

Demery’s initial release date was August 2023 after being granted parole, but it was later pushed back a year, the commission announced this past summer.

The state’s current sentencing law withdrew parole for crimes committed after October 1994. Those sentenced under previous guidelines can become parole candidates by the commission.