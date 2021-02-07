Participants of a “Stop the Hate” rally in Downtown Charleston call for action

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A group of around 20 people gathered Sunday morning at White Point Garden in Downtown Charleston to call for action in the City of Charleston. The protesters are calling for the advancement of the city’s recent anti-hate resolution. The resolution explicitly “rejects and condemns all such groups and individuals whose ideologies are based on hate, violence, divisiveness, and intolerance.”

Another reason for the rally was to call for the stop of hate in the Holy City.

“Our goal is more requests to stop the hate,” said Marlena Davis, a participant. “We want everyone to realize that we’re better and stronger together than we are separately.”

“So we’re trying to say to the city, to the city council, that we need to denounce these types of groups,” said Aaron Commstock, a participant and the founder of Uplift Charleston.

In a city council meeting on January 12th, when the amended resolution was passed, Councilman Robert Mitchell, who originally introduced the resolution, the amendment was written using the language “all such groups and individuals” to keep the resolution broad.