Peaceful protests continue at Colonial Lake

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – After days of protests over the death of George Floyd, a black man from Minnesota who died at the hands of a white police officer, demonstrators in the holy city continue to peacefully fight for justice.

Hundreds met on Tuesday to march around Colonial Lake, then through the streets of Downtown Charleston. They worked together with law enforcement to ensure that the event remained under control, after protests on Saturday devolved into riots, with the damage caused by vandals and looters obscuring the original message of the protesters. Similar such escalations are sweeping the country, making it harder for peaceful protesters to get their message across.

Gerald Nunoo, one of the leaders of Tuesday’s protest, said that Charleston is different:

“Charleston’s about love. Charleston’s about building each other up. We’re here to show that we can do it peacefully and we don’t have to riot like the rest of the country.”

The peaceful nature of the protests made it possible for everyone to participate, including 12-year-old Julian, who came with his older sister. He said that he thought it went well.

Tuesday’s event revived hope for many people, proving that demonstrations can continue without the violence. They say that they just want to see some change for the better, and hope that the protests can help make that happen.

An additional protest is scheduled for Wednesday at Waterfront Park.