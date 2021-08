HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash that left one pedestrian dead in Horry County.

According to Troopers, the collision occurred at 2:40 a.m. on US-501 nearly 3 miles north of Conway.

A tractor trailer was traveling north on US-501 when the trailer struck a pedestrian walking on the roadway, said officials.

The pedestrian was pronounced dead on the scene.

SCHP remains investigating the incident.