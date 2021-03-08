Phase 1B rolls out, hundreds of DD2 teachers vaccinated

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Hundreds of Dorchester District 2 educators rolled up their sleeves at a vaccine clinic at Summerville High School on Monday as Phase 1B of the state’s vaccination plan rolls out. Students were assigned emergency eLearning days to give teachers time to get their shots.

A representative with DD2, Pat Raynor, said that Fetter Health estimated they vaccinated 250 per hour during the fast-paced clinic.

Many teachers told News 2 they were excited to get their vaccine and had been looking forward to the day for months.

“It’s just one little part of trying to get back to something that’s normal for our students,” said Jennifer Plane, a teacher at Summerville High. “My students were excited that I was getting my vaccination today, they were cheering me on they were so happy that this was starting to happen.”

“I’m so excited to get my vaccine today,” said Amy Litz, another teacher at Summerville High. “Again, being a teacher in bio-med and a science teacher, this is like a miracle that’s come to us through science and I was so excited to get my vaccine today.”

The district is vaccinating teachers Monday and Wednesday to get through as many as possible. Raynor tells News 2 she believes around 2500 teachers in DD2 are interested in receiving the vaccine.

Other groups in Phase 1B of the states vaccine rollout include people aged 55 and up, essential workers, and people 16-55 with underlying health conditions.

As Phase 1B rolls out, so does a new vaccine. The single-dose Johnson and Johnson vaccine being administered at some independent pharmacies across South Carolina including Dottie’s Pharmacy on Folly Road in Charleston.

“We just received our first allocation of the Johnson and Johnson late Friday and just started vaccinating this Monday, today,” said Dottie Farfone, who owns Dottie’s Pharmacy with her husband, Scott.

The duo said it only took four minutes for hundreds of vaccine appointments to be booked. The pharmacy received 300 doses.



“Part of that allotment is for the school and the other allotment is for our patients so 300 total, 200 online that were booked in minutes,” said Scott Farfone.

Dottie’s Pharmacy hopes to receive weekly shipments of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine to continue administering as many shots as possible.

The Farfones say you can check the Dottie’s Pharmacy Facebook page for updates on appointments.