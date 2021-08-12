Photos: CCSO SWAT team pays special visit to future member

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) Deputy Hank Carter was recently patrolling in North Charleston when he was flagged down by Jaden (12), who was desperate to learn more about the job.

Jaden told Deputy Carter about his dreams of being a SWAT team member, something Deputy Carter is familiar with, being a member himself.

Via CCSO

The next day, Deputy Carter, members of the SWAT team, members of the K-9 unit, and other CCSO deputies returned to visit Jaden — this time bringing with them the SWAT Bearcat and a new basketball for Jaden.

Jaden explored the Bearcat, tried on gear, and posed with K-9 Zeke.