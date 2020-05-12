Photos: Coast Guard Sector Charleston change of command ceremony

Capt. John Cole, left, assumes command of Coast Guard Sector Charleston from Capt. John Reed, right, during a change of command ceremony, May 12, 2020, in Charleston, South Carolina. Rear Adm. Eric Jones, Commander of the Seventh Coast Guard District, presided over the ceremony. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Ltjg. Phillip VanderWeit)

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Coast Guard Sector Charleston conducted a change of command ceremony on Tuesday, as Captain John Cole took the reigns from Captain John Reed.

Capt. Reed has been commander of Coast Guard Sector Charleston since August of 2017. He oversaw “933 search and rescue cases resulting in 359 lives saved and 1,347 lives assisted.” He also “guided Sector Charleston through several major hurricane responses, the unprecedented response to the capsizing of the M/V Golden Ray, and the COVID-19 pandemic.” Reed is assuming the position of Chief of Staff at the Eighth Coast Guard District.

He said that “it has been an honor to lead the women and men of Coast Guard Sector Charleston over the past three years as they accomplished a host of challenging missions that contributed to the safety and security of our shared waterways.” He continued, saying that while he was excited for the change, he would miss the Lowcountry, and wished Capt. Cole well as he takes on “the best assignment in the Coast Guard.”

Capt. Cole previously served as the Executive Director of The Interdiction Committee (TIC) in Washington, D.C. He said that he looks forward “to continuing the great work of Captain Reed, along with our Coast Guard team” and considers “it a privilege to call the Lowcountry [his] new home.”