CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A few early birds were greeted with some stellar views over the Lowcountry Friday morning.

Photos and video of the early-morning SpaceX rocket launch from the Kennedy Space Center were sent to News 2 from Lowcountry residents.

SpaceX launched another 53 Starlink internet satellites by the company’s Falcon 9 rocket.

Scroll down to see cool captures of the launch sent to us below!

Photo of the launch of James Island – Courtesy of Gabe Walsh







Photos of the launch over Goose Creek – Courtesy of Bryan Smith

Video of the launch over Summerville – Courtesy of Marc Johnson

