Courtesy of: Pawleys Island PD Twitter

PAWLEYS ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – The Pawleys Island Police Department posted on their Twitter that they removed a shark from the beach on Tuesday morning.

Yes, we do shark removal. 😮

This fella washed up on the beach this AM and Officer Ligocki & Investigator Fairfield were on the job. pic.twitter.com/9usuNhIzBh — Pawleys Island PD (@PawleysIslandPD) May 5, 2020

According to Pawleys Island PD, the shark washed up on the beach. It did not appear that the shark was alive or posed a threat.

The Pawleys Island beach has been open since May 1, with social distancing