Photos: Santa makes special visit to Summerville Medical Center

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – Santa made an early stop this year at Summerville Medical Center.

Babies in the Neonatal ICU (NICU) wore specially made ugly sweaters for their first visit with Santa.

According to Kelly Bowen, PR Director for Summerville Medical Center, the sweaters were hand made by a NICU nurse who “loves each of [the] babies and their families”.

Shannon Younginer, the creator of the sweaters, said that she “was inspired to make the sweaters because it’s tough for our families to not to be at home celebrating their first Christmas with their new baby and enjoying their holiday traditions. By making the ugly sweaters for our tiny patients, we’re bringing a special moment and a sense of normalcy to our families.”