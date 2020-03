CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Tropical Smoothie Cafes across the country have committed to donating 100,000 smoothies nationwide to healthcare workers and first responders.

One local Tropical Smoothie Cafe on Daniel Island participated by delivering 100 smoothies to hospital staff.

Tropical Smoothie Cafe CEO Charlie Watson said “our safety is dependent upon the selfless, hard work of our local healthcare workers and first responders and we want to help them in any way we can.”