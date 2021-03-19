Photos: USCG commissions National Security Cutter Stone at Coast Guard Base Charleston

The crew of USCGC Stone (WMSL- 758) prepare to bring the ship to life during a commissioning ceremony at Coast Guard Base Charleston, S.C., Mar. 19, 2021. The cutter’s namesake is the late Cmdr. Elmer “Archie” Fowler Stone, who in 1917 became the Coast Guard’s first aviator and, two years later, was one of two pilots to successfully make a transatlantic flight in a Navy seaplane landing in Portugal. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Vincent Moreno)

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The United States Coast Guard (USCG) on Friday held a commissioning ceremony at Coast Guard Base Charleston for USCG Stone, the fleet’s newest Legend-class national security cutter.

The crew of USCGC Stone (WMSL- 758) prepare to bring the ship to life during a commissioning ceremony at Coast Guard Base Charleston, S.C., Mar. 19, 2021. The cutter’s namesake is the late Cmdr. Elmer “Archie” Fowler Stone, who in 1917 became the Coast Guard’s first aviator and, two years later, was one of two pilots to successfully make a transatlantic flight in a Navy seaplane landing in Portugal. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Vincent Moreno)

At 418 feet long, 54 feet in beam, and 4,600 long tons, the Stone can hold a crew of up to 150. It can travel at a top speed of 28 knots, has a range of 12,000 nautical miles, and an endurance of up to 90 days, according to USCG.

Currently, the Coast Guard has a fleet of nine Legend-class cutters, which are replacing Hamilton-class cutters.

The Stone “can execute the most challenging national security missions, including support to U.S. combatant commanders.”

Commander Elmer “Archie” Fowler Stone — the Coast Guard’s first pilot — was chosen as the cutter’s namesake. In 1919, he was the pilot of a Navy airplane which “was the first aircraft to accomplish a trans-Atlantic flight, landing in Portugal.”