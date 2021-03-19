Photos: USCG commissions National Security Cutter Stone at Coast Guard Base Charleston

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The United States Coast Guard (USCG) on Friday held a commissioning ceremony at Coast Guard Base Charleston for USCG Stone, the fleet’s newest Legend-class national security cutter.
At 418 feet long, 54 feet in beam, and 4,600 long tons, the Stone can hold a crew of up to 150. It can travel at a top speed of 28 knots, has a range of 12,000 nautical miles, and an endurance of up to 90 days, according to USCG.
Currently, the Coast Guard has a fleet of nine Legend-class cutters, which are replacing Hamilton-class cutters.
The Stone “can execute the most challenging national security missions, including support to U.S. combatant commanders.”
Commander Elmer “Archie” Fowler Stone — the Coast Guard’s first pilot — was chosen as the cutter’s namesake. In 1919, he was the pilot of a Navy airplane which “was the first aircraft to accomplish a trans-Atlantic flight, landing in Portugal.”