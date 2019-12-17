“Pillowcase Bandits” arrested in Dorchester County

DORCHESTER CO., S.C. (WCBD) – The Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office (DCSO) along with the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office, the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office, the Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Office, and the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office, identified four men responsible for what is believed to be over 30 burglaries.

DCSO announced the arrest of two individuals- Brandon Roberts and Daniel Quarles- and the intent to serve two other individuals- John Thompson and Eric Youngblood- later today.

According to DCSO, the men would break into homes and use pillowcases (which they stole) to carry other stolen goods, earning them the nickname the “Pillowcase Bandits”.