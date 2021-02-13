Police drain pond as they look for missing S Carolina woman

WARE SHOALS, S.C. (AP) — Police investigators in a small South Carolina town recently drained a pond as they search for a woman who has been missing for more than four months.

Ware Shoals Police decided to drain the pond after finding Donna Babb’s purse, insurance cards and jewelry near the dam on the Saluda River in town, The Index-Journal of Greenwood reported.

Babb, 54, was last seen in early October and was reported missing by her family, police said.

Police used special dogs trained to find dead bodies and divers but didn’t find any other evidence in the pond, river or surrounding area, Ware Shoals Police Chief Bryan Louis said.

Investigators keep following leads, but new information is drying up, Louis said, urging anyone with information about Babb to call police.

“We just want to find where she is,” Louis said.