LADSON, S.C. (WCBD) – An investigation is underway following an armed robbery that happened Thursday morning at a Dollar General store.

The incident happened around 8:30 a.m. Thursday when an armed male suspect entered the store located on Ladson Road, according to the Summerville Police Department.

Police say the suspect did not take any items from the store and no injuries were reported.

No arrests have been made and detectives are investigating.

This is developing with more details to come as we receive them. Count on 2 for updates.