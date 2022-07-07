NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – An investigation is underway in North Charleston after a woman was killed in a late-night shooting Wednesday.

NCPD officials said officers were dispatched just before 11:30 p.m. to North Park Grill following a report that a woman was shot.

When first responders arrived, they tried to resuscitate the woman but were unsuccessful.

The woman was found inside the business, according to a report.

Police noted a shell casing found outside of the business.

No arrests have been announced, but NCPD says they are looking at “several persons of interest.”

