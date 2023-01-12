NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The North Charleston Police Department is investigating after a person was shot Thursday morning at a gas station.

According to an NCPD report, police responded to a Sonoco gas station at 6855 Dorchester Road when they found a man in the passenger seat of a Chevrolet Camaro suffering from a gunshot wound.

The victim’s wife told police that around 4:45 a.m., she and the victim were inside the store when they saw a person rummaging around their vehicle.

At first, the woman thought the person was her husband but when she realized it was not she rushed outside to intervene.

“She rushed outside to confront the suspect by grabbing him and pulling him to the ground,” the report read.

The wife then reportedly dove for cover in the driver’s seat with the victim walking up to the passenger side when he said he was shot.

EMS arrived at the scene and treated the victim before taking him to an area hospital.

The suspect was not located but officers found multiple shell casings at the scene. There were also cameras at the location that captured the incident, the report states.

No arrests were made as of yet.