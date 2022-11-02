UPDATE: NOVEMBER 2, 2022 | 12:24 P.M. – Lanes on the bridge have reopened.
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – The Mount Pleasant Police Department said a “major collision” on the Ravenel Bridge Wednesday is snarling traffic.
According to police, the crash happened in the southbound lanes, prompting a closure of the King Street and I-26 exits.
The Morrison Drive and Meeting Street exits are still open.
SCDOT cameras show all southbound traffic backed up across the bridge.
Editor’s Note: This is breaking with updates to come as we learn more.
See live updates below with Count on 2 Traffic: