UPDATE: NOVEMBER 2, 2022 | 12:24 P.M. – Lanes on the bridge have reopened.

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – The Mount Pleasant Police Department said a “major collision” on the Ravenel Bridge Wednesday is snarling traffic.

According to police, the crash happened in the southbound lanes, prompting a closure of the King Street and I-26 exits.

The Morrison Drive and Meeting Street exits are still open.

SCDOT cameras show all southbound traffic backed up across the bridge.

Editor’s Note: This is breaking with updates to come as we learn more.

See live updates below with Count on 2 Traffic: