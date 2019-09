CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Investigators are on scene at 1 Stroble Lane where two people have been shot.

Public Information Officer Charles Francis stated that one of the victims has died and the other victim has been transported to MUSC.

Francis added that dispatch received the call at 3:15 p.m.

Anyone with information please call Consolidated Dispatch at 843 743 7200 for the on-duty CPD Central detective or Crime Stoppers at 843 554 1111.

Motorists are asked to avoid the area at this time.