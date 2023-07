CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A shooting investigation is underway in West Ashley Wednesday morning.

According to Charleston Police Department, police received two calls for a reported shooting at Palmilla Apartments on Ashley River Road around 8:00 a.m.

One gunshot victim was located suffering from non-life-threatening injuries.

CPD says there is no ongoing threat to the public.

A suspect has not been identified.

CPD says