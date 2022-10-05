BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WSAV) — No victims or a shooter was located at Beaufort High School following reports of shots fired.

At approximately 9:30 a.m., emergency services were dispatched to Beaufort High School, located at 84 Sea Island Parkway, for the report of shots fired.

The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office, Beaufort City Police Department, as well as other first responders are on the scene.

Emergency services have completed the clearance of Beaufort High School. No gunshot victims were located during the search nor was a shooter found.

At this point, law enforcement is working to investigate the origin of the original call.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 3 for details as they emerge.