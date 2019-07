North Charleston, SC (WCBD) – The North Charleston Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a vehicle they say is connected to a murder investigation.

Vehicle of interest wanted by NCPD

Police say the silver-colored sedan is a vehicle of interest in the investigation into the murder of 21-year-old Kharee Whitley. Whitley was found shot to death on Albert St. on July 14th, shortly before noon.

Anyone with information is asked to call the North Charleston Police Department Tip Line at (843) 607-2076.