NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The North Charleston Police Department (NCPD) is searching for a missing, vulnerable man last seen in March.

Authorities are looking for Marvin Thompson (59) who was last seen along the 5500 block of Rio Street.

Police say he has the mental capacity of a child and hasn’t had contact with his family since March 23.

He is described to be 5’10” in height, weighing 135 pounds with brown eyes.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to contact a detective at (843) 740-2521 or (843) 708-3263.