NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The North Charleston Police Department is asking for the public’s help in solving a hit-and-run case that resulted in critical injuries.

According to NCPD, a pedestrian in the area of Remount Road and Craig Street was struck by a vehicle traveling on Remount Road and left the scene.

The crash happened around 2:04 a.m. Saturday.

Authorities believe a 2000-2006 Toyota Celica, possibly silver in color with front-end damage, was involved in the crash.

Anyone with information is asked to contact NCPD at (843) 607-2076.