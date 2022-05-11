CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Police Department is asking for help in identifying a suspect connected to an April hit and run that happened in Downtown Charleston.

According to CPD, the suspect sought after is described as a white male with dark hair and beard, wearing jeans and a maroon-colored shirt.

The suspect is also pictured on a motorcycle.

Police say the incident happened on April 11 on the 100 block of Meeting Street.

Anyone with relevant information on the suspect’s identity and motorcycle is asked to contact Investigator Galster at (843) 720-3794 or through email at galsterk@charleston-sc.gov.

Those who wish to remain anonymous can contact Lowcountry Crime Stoppers at (843) 554-1111.