Pop-up vaccination clinic in Downtown Charleston a success

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Hundreds of people in Charleston received their first doses of the coronavirus vaccination at a pop-up clinic in Downtown Charleston on Wednesday. The clinic was a partnership between the City of Charleston, Harris Teeter, and the Gaillard Center.

500 appointments became available on Tuesday night to people in Phase 1A and all of the appointments were booked by noon on Wednesday.

This option was a breath of fresh air for many people who still had weeks to go before their original COVID-19 vaccine appointments at other locations.

“I went online earlier this month and what I found was the earliest possible appointment was April 5th,” said William Amoroso.

“My wife got me an appointment and it wasn’t going to take place until March 17th,” said Jim Ritter.

Ritter shared that the states vaccine rollout plan seems ‘chaotic’ and this pop-up clinic made things much easier.

“Last night [my wife] woke me up at 11 o’clock ‘hey I got you an appointment at 1:15 down at the Gaillard. So here I am,” said Ritter.

A ballroom in the Gaillard Center was transformed into a vaccination station. One area had registration tables, another had the vaccine administration tables and another held the observation area where people would sit for 15 minutes after recieving the shot in case of adverse side-effects.

Social distancing and masking were a top priority at the clinic.

For those who received a vaccine on Wednesday, a plan is already in motion to get patients their second shot.

“We will be replicating this event four weeks from today to get those who got their dose today their second dose,” said Mike Tito the Emergency Management Specialist fo the City of Charleston.

People tell News 2 that the whole process was easy and quick with appointment times staying on track throughout the five hour clinic.

“This is great! I wish it was all that way,” said Ritter.

The city is aggressively pursuing opportunities for more pop-up vaccine clinics in the future.