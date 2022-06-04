OKATIE, S.C. (WCBD) – Officials with Beaufort-Jasper Water & Sewer Authority (BJWSA) have requested Beaufort and Jasper County residents to reduce water use following a water plant outage.

According to BJWSA, several pumps are out of service following a power surge at the water treatment plant in Okatie.

Customers are asked to take the following steps through Wednesday:

Postpone outdoor water use including irrigation, washing cars and filling pools

Only wash full loads when cleaning laundry or dishes

The request impacts 63,000 customers in Beaufort and Jasper Counties.

Customers are also asked to adjust their irrigation timers to water only three days per week, on a rotating schedule. Customers with odd-numbered addresses are asked to irrigate on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays. Those with even-numbered addresses are asked to irrigate on Wednesdays, Fridays, and Sundays.

No irrigation should occur on Mondays or any day between the hours of 3 a.m. and 9 a.m.

The system is expected to recover by Wednesday.

For more information, go to www.bjwsa.org/water-use or call 843-987-9200.