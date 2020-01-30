Preparing to make history with ‘SWAG’ at the SC Sports Classic State Games

NORTH CHARLESTON S.C. (WCBD) – A talented group of women ages 50 and up are preparing to take on any competition they come across at the SC Sport Classic State Games when it comes to 3 on 3 basketball.
The group consists of multiple Hall of Fame women from College of Charleston, in addition to those who just love the game of basketball.
‘SWAG 50+’ & ‘SWAG 55+’ Roster
- Teresa Tincher, College of Charleston Hall of Fame Class of ’88
- Holly Stilley, College of Charleston Hall of Fame Class of ’82
- Marsha Long, Pfeiffer Univeristy Hall of Fame Class of ’91
- Gail Engle, Competitor in NC Senior Games & medalist in Texas Senior Games
- Lisa L.
- Kelli Garrett, College of Charleston Hall of Fame Class of ’89
- Michele Brusseau, University of New Hampshire All-Time Class of ’91
- Beth Pantone
- Tonya Henderson
- Debbie Bouknight, College of Charleston Hall of Fame Class of 78′
- Mary Jo(MJ) Merz
To sign up for the SC Sport Classic State Games, click here.
To get involved with the North Charleston League call Denise at (843) 744-1203
VIDEO: “What the Game means to me”
To stay connected with Cait Przetak, follow her on social media! For Facebook click here, for Twitter click here, and for Instagram click here.