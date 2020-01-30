Preparing to make history with ‘SWAG’ at the SC Sports Classic State Games

NORTH CHARLESTON S.C. (WCBD) – A talented group of women ages 50 and up are preparing to take on any competition they come across at the SC Sport Classic State Games when it comes to 3 on 3 basketball.

The group consists of multiple Hall of Fame women from College of Charleston, in addition to those who just love the game of basketball.

‘SWAG 50+’ & ‘SWAG 55+’ Roster

Teresa Tincher, College of Charleston Hall of Fame Class of ’88

Holly Stilley, College of Charleston Hall of Fame Class of ’82

Marsha Long, Pfeiffer Univeristy Hall of Fame Class of ’91

Gail Engle, Competitor in NC Senior Games & medalist in Texas Senior Games

Lisa L.

Kelli Garrett, College of Charleston Hall of Fame Class of ’89

Michele Brusseau, University of New Hampshire All-Time Class of ’91

Beth Pantone

Tonya Henderson

Debbie Bouknight, College of Charleston Hall of Fame Class of 78′

Mary Jo(MJ) Merz

