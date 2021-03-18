President Biden will beat goal of 100 million vaccinations in first 100 days in office weeks ahead of schedule

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- 100 million vaccines (and counting) are in the arms of Americans. Despite this victorious milestone, President Joe Biden says there’s a lot more work to do to beat this pandemic.

“We have nearly doubled the amount of doses that we distribute to states, tribes and territories each week,” says President Biden while addressing the nation on Thursday night.

Even before he was elected, the President announced that one of his goals for his first 100 days in office is to vaccinate 100 million Americans. “100 million in 100 days,” he says.

Despite the recent challenge of winter storms slamming the nation and slowing down vaccine distribution, the President has met the 100 million mark on his 58th day in office.

“One headline put it quote ‘it won’t be easy’ end of quote. Well, it wasn’t,” he says.

President Biden has faced criticism from some who say the 100 million goal wasn’t ambitious enough.

After announcing that he would be passing that goal, the President wanted to clarify that there are millions of Americans still in desperate need of vaccinations. He says this milestone of 100 million is described as “the floor.”

The country is expecting a surge in vaccine availability later this month. Many experts believe that the vaccine roll out will be speeding up because of this.

“Next week I will announce our next goal to put shots in arms. We will not stop until we beat this pandemic,” says President Biden.