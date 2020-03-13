President Trump declares Coronavirus pandemic a National Emergency

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WCBD) – President Trump declared a National Emergency in a press conference on Friday.

The decision was made in an effort to free up federal funds to combat the spread of the COVID-19.

The President also issued announced that he has waived interest on all student loans held by federal government agencies until further notice.

Additionally, the Secretary of Energy has been instructed to purchase large quantities of crude oil for strategic reserve. President Trump said that this action was taken based on the current price of oil.

The White House also announced a new website where citizens can receive virtual screening by responding to a questionnaire. People will also be able to make appointments at drive through testing facilities, according to Vice President Pence.

President Trump encouraged the public to follow the Center for Disease Control and Prevention’s guidelines on hygiene and social distancing, noting that slowing the spread of the disease was the best course of action.

Trump acknowledged the short term sacrifices that everyone is making, saying that they would lead to long term gains.

Trump concluded by saying that the Federal Government would unleash every possible resource to combat the spread of the virus.