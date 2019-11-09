Presidential candidate Cory Booker makes campaign stops in the Lowcountry

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Presidential candidate Cory Booker made several campaign stops in the Lowcountry.

He started at the Civic Center in Florence and then made his way to the College of Charleston.

He spoke about the importance of South Carolina voters in the election.

“This is the state that I think chooses Presidents in significant ways and so we’re going to campaign all over South Carolina from the rural areas to here in the Lowcountry, we’re going to crisscross this state and I’m looking forward to earning South Carolinians support.” Sen. Cory Booker, Presidential candidate

Senator Booker is expected to make more stops in the Lowcountry throughout the weekend.