Produce distribution happening at St. Paul’s Hollywood Library

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Lowcountry Food Bank (LCFB) and Charleston County Public Library (CCPL) are teaming up Thursday for a drive-thru produce distribution at the St. Paul’s Hollywood Library.

The event will run from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. and is first come, first served.

A box containing around 15 pounds of fresh produce — including items like apples, bananas, grapes, cherry tomatoes, and potatoes — will be placed in each car.

Devon Andrews, Associate Director of Community Engagement, said explained that CCPL branches “serve families that experience barriers accessing fresh and affordable produce.” Therefore, CCPL is “thankful to partner with [LCFB] and host Pop-up Produce events as part of [CCPL’s] effort to build healthier communities across Charleston County.”

Another event is scheduled for Friday, March 26 at the McClellanville Library.