CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Baltimore Ravens and Pittsburgh Steelers game kicks off at 3:40 p.m. today on News 2.

A special newscast will air at 3 p.m. this afternoon.

There will be no 4, 5 or 6 o’clock newscasts due to the game.

News 2 will return at 10 p.m. on the Lowcountry CW and 11 p.m. on Channel 2.