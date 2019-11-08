Protecting Boone Hall Plantation from future development

CHARLESTON, S.C. – Boone Hall Plantation on Friday announced a 600-acre, $28.1 million conservation easement.

Under this easement, 1.5 miles of frontage, 370 acres of forest, 426 acres of agriculturally important soils and 94.6 acres of wetlands will forever be protected from future development.

Provided by Lowcountry Land Trust.

The multi-million dollar project was headed by Lowcountry Land Trust, but also included Charleston County Greenbelt Fund, SC Conservation Bank, Town of Mount Pleasant, local and state government and the owner of the plantation, Willy McRae.

McRae backed most of the project donating over $21 million. He told News 2 he has been waiting his whole life to make this conservation easement a reality.

“It makes me really happy to know that many generations to come can grow up and come back to the plantation where everybody should be able to enjoy it.”

Boone Hall Plantation has been owned by the McRae family since 1955.

