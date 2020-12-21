Protecting your home and belongings from robberies during the holidays

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – While many make their way out of town for the holidays and leave their homes vacant, burglars are stepping in. Since the beginning of November, the neighborhood surrounding Park Circle has experienced a reported 30 break-ins.

According to the North Charleston Police Department (NCPD), 20 of those break-ins were reported to be into vehicles while the other 10 have been into homes. NCPD said as the holidays near, it’s typical to see crime trends go up, especially with break-ins

Officer Sarah Midgett, with the North Charleston Police Department, said while more activity is usual, it can also be avoided.

It’s the simple things, if you have a vehicle, leave your vehicle locked, make sure you take any valuables out of sight. Don’t leave presents in there where anybody can see that. Regarding your residence, please leave your doors locked, windows locked, have it lighted up when you’re not home. Have your lights on a timer inside the home so that way people don’t know if you’re there or not and then also having good dead bolts. Sarah Midgett, Master Patrol Officer NCPD

Officer Midgett said another tactic to deter burglars is to invest in a camera system for outside or inside the home. She went on to say that many times, even if a home is broken into, it assists in their investigations to identify the individual. You can even register your home security cameras with the department ahead of traveling.

As for Park Circle specifically, patrols have increased as an added precaution to deter additional break-ins.

If you are still planning to head out of town for the holidays, the NCPD offers another preventive measure where you are able to sign up for a special patrol request. This patrol request requires your address, point of contact information, the time you’ll be out of town for, and what vehicles are okay to be parked in the driveway.

The organization also has a Residential Security Survey through their Crime Prevention Division which has officers assess the security your home has and what can be improved upon.

For high priced gifts you receive this holiday season, you can register serial numbers with the police department’s Property Crime Division. This way, if something is stolen, it can be more easily located by officers if a similar item turns up at pawn shop or other residence.

To inquire about any of the above services you can call the NCPD’s Non-Emergency line at 843-740-2800.