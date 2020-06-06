Protests continue throughout the Lowcountry in support of Black Lives Matter

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Friday marked a seventh day of protests across the Lowcountry, and now law enforcement are gearing up for what’s expected to be another weekend of demonstrations.

While different groups of people have been gathering all week from different backgrounds, they have one message they are continuing to share: Black Lives Matter.

This movement, protesters say is going global:

“The whole world is watching, there is people in The Netherlands marching, they have probably never seen a black person before but they are out here marching for us.” Supporter of Black Lives Matter

Hundreds of supporters of the Black Lives Matter group peacefully protesting for a seventh day, walking miles throughout downtown Charleston, asking for a change.

For Terrance Mitchell, coming to these protests is about representation:

“I think that it’s important that my voice is heard, that my presence is felt, and understanding that representation truly matters.” Terrance Mitchell

Friday afternoon, Charleston County Sheriff Al Cannon share his thoughts on the protests and Law Enforcement’s response:

“Since Saturday night, you will see that law enforcement has taken a stronger view, as it relates to control. They have tried to disperse crowds, when it was appropriate and felt necessary to do so. And as a consequence, I think the demonstrations that we have seen since last Saturday night have been peaceful.” Sheriff Al Cannon, CCSO

There is a curfew Friday night in Downtown Charleston, it starts at 9:00 p.m. and it goes until 6:00 a.m. Saturday morning.

The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office will be downtown assisting the Charleston Police Department, but the county can not enforce city ordinances. The city is meeting tomorrow morning whether or not this curfew will last the entire weekend.

