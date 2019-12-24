Public Safety Officials warn drivers of flooded streets

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Officials at the Public Safety Operations Center say that they’ve received numerous calls from drivers facing rising waters.

Shannon Scaff, Director of Emergency Management, says that people are trying to drive through flooded streets, which leads to cars being stuck and stalled.

He also says that they expect to keep getting these calls as we head into the evening.

“We’re expecting to deal with this problem for the remainder of today and maybe into tomorrow as well maybe not so much with the rainfall, but we have a lot of water to contend with here.”

Various city agencies like police, fire, traffic, and transportation are stationed at the Public Safety Operations center and ready to respond.

Although the resources are in place for rescue, emergency managers are advising people to stay off the roads unless necessary.

If you do have to go out, officials are advising drivers to turn around if they see a large pool of water in the road instead of trying to drive through it.