Publix teaming up with Lowcountry Food Bank

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Publix supermarket recently launched an initiative that supports farmers and food banks by purchasing perishables, like milk and produce, from farmers and donating the goods to food banks across the southeast.

On Thursday, Publix donated 1,980 gallons of milk and 40,400 pounds of produce to the Lowcountry Food Bank.









Publix says that they hope to serve those in need by helping to provide access to fresh fruits, vegetables, and milk.

Last week, Publix announced that Lowcountry Food Bank will receive $25,000 as part of their second $1 million donation to Feeding America members.