R.B. Stall High School football team remains optimistic for this upcoming season

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) –

The warriors of Stall Highschool might have a young squad, but head coach Joe Bessinger is looking to compete this season.

“We’re a very young squad,” said head coach, Joe Bessinger. “We graduated 22 seniors last year. Two-thirds of our team are freshmen and sophomores this year. That’s a good problem and a bad problem. Good, for down the road, but bad because we gotta get these young guys ready for some top-notch competition beginning Sept. 25th.”

To get ready for the competition, the young guys come ready to work.

“The young guys listen really well,” said senior running back Deron Chestnut. “They just take whatever you give them. They’re like sponges, they soak it all up.”

“Work harder than you did yesterday because it’s not going to be easy on the field on Friday, said sophomore offensive tackle/defensive end Jaden Roper.

Stall high school might be in a rebuilding year, but their coach is pleased with the work the young guys are putting in.

“I’ve really loved what I’ve seen, you know the numbers are really good,” said Coach Bessinger. “We got JV and Varsity out here. Kids are getting into shape. They’re getting used to the heat. We’re taking all the precautions we need based on the highschool league and national federation of highschools.”

As a young squad with less time to prepare for the season, the warriors know it won’t be easy

“Nobody’s going to feel sorry for us because we’re young,” said Coach Bessinger. “In fact, they might be licking their chops thinking ‘stalls got that young team, maybe we can put it on them.’ But, we’re going to go out there and compete. These young guys will get their battle scars and they’ll develop, but it will benefit us in the future.”

The team knows they will have some tough battles, but together they will fight.

“We’re all ready, man. We’ve been waiting since forever,” said Chestnut. ” It’s like letting a lion out the cage, we all ready.”

“This team we fight through everything… we don’t quit,” said Roper.

A fighting team with high hopes for the upcoming season.

“We’re going in there with high expectations,” said Coach Bessinger. “We want to win ball games. We’re going to prepare, we’re going to practice every day to do that.”

“We’re going to the championship,” said Chestnut. “That’s all I need. That’s all i want. We want that ring to come back. “