Raiders offering holiday parties at Allegiant Stadium

LAS VEGAS, NV (November 9, 2020) – There’s always something to celebrate at Allegiant Stadium. The beautiful new venue adjacent to the world-famous Strip with one of the most prominent views of the Las Vegas skyline is now booking holiday parties to end the year in style. Allegiant Stadium offers multiple large event spaces that boast a captivating atmosphere while allowing for a safe, socially distanced holiday party.

Allegiant Stadium provides turnkey packages to make your holiday party planning easy and efficient. Each event space offers a unique, energizing atmosphere with state-of-the-art audio/visual technology along with sleek reception style furniture and set-up opportunities. Allegiant Stadium’s exclusive hospitality provider, Silver & Black Hospitality, has developed featured holiday menus with creative offerings and guests can expect Raider experiences that will deliver an impactful end to the year. Holiday party guests will have access to convenient parking and venue entrances, providing a seamless guest arrival experience.

“We are offering a holiday party experience that is brand new to the Las Vegas community. We have developed a plan for each event space to be safely operated while still delivering a unique atmosphere to end the year in a big way! Typically reserved for large groups, this year we are allowing small groups to book the Field and Coors Light Landing to accommodate social distancing needs.” says Samantha Johnson, Director of Sales for Allegiant Stadium.

Event planners interested in availability and information on booking holiday parties at Allegiant Stadium can submit an inquiry here or contact privateevents@allegiantstadium.com.

For Las Vegas Raiders inquiries, please contact Will Kiss at wkiss@raiders.com.

For Allegiant Stadium inquiries, please contact Lara Gladstone at lgladstone@allegiantstadium.com.