Rail Safety Week: Tips and facts to keep you safe in an emergency

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – This week is Rail Safety Week and it is always better to be safer than sorry.

Every three hours a person is struck by a train.

If you ever find yourself in an emergency situation, note that there is always emergency notification signs near railroads to help protect you.

Officials have crafted a list that include a few tips and facts to help keep you safe and aware of your surroundings:

Any Time is Train Time: Trains do not run on set schedules are people and cars traveling through should always expect a train

Trains do not run on set schedules are people and cars traveling through should always expect a train Trains Can’t Swerve: Trains do not have a steering wheel, if a person or car is blocking a rail road it is impossible for a train to be able to swerve to avoid a collision

Trains do not have a steering wheel, if a person or car is blocking a rail road it is impossible for a train to be able to swerve to avoid a collision Do Not Ignore the Warnings: Many crossings are equipped with automatic warning devices such as flashing lights, bells and gates that activate when a train is approaching. These are active warning devices that you should always be aware of.

Many crossings are equipped with automatic warning devices such as flashing lights, bells and gates that activate when a train is approaching. These are active warning devices that you should always be aware of. Do Not Drive Into Trains: 25% of crashes that occur at highway rail crossings are people driving into the side of a train; Usually the driver is going to fast, to dark outside, rainy weather, or fog

25% of crashes that occur at highway rail crossings are people driving into the side of a train; Usually the driver is going to fast, to dark outside, rainy weather, or fog Watch For a Second Train: If you are ever at a crossing and a train has passed do not immediately cross the tracks, take a second to be sure another train is not following behind; Trains can hide other trains

Railroads are private property and should not be used for play, so be sure if you ever find yourself in an emergency situation you move out of the way as soon as possible and make officials aware.