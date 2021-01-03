Red Cross in need of blood, convalescent plasma donations

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The American Red Cross is in need of blood more than ever. Throughout the pandemic, the number of people donating blood has decreased exponentially.

The Red Cross has lost over 8,000 units of blood since March because over 300 blood drives were canceled or rescheduled. On top of the pandemic, the beginning of the year is one of two times during the year when donors don’t come out as often.

The Red Cross is encouraging people to donate. A representative for the organization says the process is safe thanks to COVID-19 protocols. That includes temperature checks, deep cleaning of facilities, and sanitizing beds before and after each donor.

“Just because of the pandemic, it hasn’t stopped accidents from happening, patients that maybe have a cancer or some sort of disease that need blood transfusions, mothers are still giving birth that need transfusions, children with certain diseases like sickle cell things like that that still require transfusions. So, that need for blood has to maintain consistently and the only way we can do that is by volunteer donors,” said Ben Williamson, with the South Carolina branch of the Red Cross.

The organization is also in need of donations of convalescent plasma for patients. They’re looking for plasma donors who have recovered from COVID-19.

Click here for a list of blood donations going on this week in the Lowcountry.

Visit redcross.org to make an appointment. During the pandemic, appointments are encouraged over walk-ins.

January is National Blood Drive Month.