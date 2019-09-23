Remembering Dr. Emily England Clyburn: Celebration of life in Columbia

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – Hundreds gathered inside Brookland Baptist Church Sunday for Dr. Emily England Clyburn’s celebration of life in Columbia.

Sunday evening in West Columbia there was a celebration of life as many honored and celebrated the life of Whip Majority Leader Representative Jim Clyburn’s late wife, Dr. Emily England Clyburn. Dr Clyburn died Thursday at 80-years-old.

Several lawmakers like Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, U.S. Representative John Lewis, Senators Kamala Harris and Elizabeth Warren, Governor Henry McMaster and several others attended. In addition to countless community leaders, friends and of course, family.

Hundred filled the pews in the sanctuary of Brookland Baptist Church to talk about the woman who invested more in her community than herself.

“Those calls to me were on behalf of the people she knew the people in her neighborhood and she would ask the questions because they sent her and she considered herself as one of them,” said Councilman Sam Davis.

Dr. Em, as many called her, was known to be a quiet activist that was not always in front of the mic, but also behind the scene working the hardest.

“Activism without action is just a conversation that you have to lead and that is what Mrs. Emily did until her very last day on God’s green earth,” Columbia Mayor, Stephen Benjamin said.

During the celebration of life an announcement was made that a street in the Greenview neighborhood in the midlands would be named in her honor. Dr. Clyburn spent much of her time and service there.

The celebration of life continues for Dr. Clyburn Monday in Charleston. The service will take place at Morris Brown AME church on 13 Morris Street at 11 a.m. News 2 will be broadcasting live from the service during the midday show.